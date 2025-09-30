$41.320.16
In Paris, South African ambassador jumped from 22nd-floor hotel window

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The body of 58-year-old South African Ambassador to France, Emmanuel Mthethwa, was found near the Hyatt Hotel in Paris. The preliminary version of the investigation is suicide, as the window of his 22nd-floor room was damaged.

South Africa's Ambassador to France, Emmanuel Mthethwa, has tragically died in Paris. The body of the 58-year-old diplomat was found on Tuesday, September 30, near the Hyatt Hotel in the 17th arrondissement of the French capital, not far from the Arc de Triomphe. This was reported by Le Figaro, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Paris prosecutor's office, Mthethwa had a room on the 22nd floor of the hotel, where the window was damaged. The preliminary version of the investigation is suicide. 

He booked a room on the top floor, the window of which was broken 

– the prosecutor's office noted.

His wife had reported the diplomat missing the day before, as she had received an "alarming message" from him on the evening of September 29. It was after this that she contacted the police.

Currently, an investigating judge is working at the scene, and the investigation is being conducted by the Brigade for Combating Crimes Against Persons (BRDP). Official conclusions regarding the cause of the diplomat's death have not yet been released.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldEvents
South Africa
Paris
France