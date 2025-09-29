Hotel in Romania caught fire, after being banned from operating due to fire safety violations: there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire broke out in a three-story hotel in the Romanian city of Teterani, covering 500 square meters. Two Nepalese citizens, aged 21 and 24, died, and two more are missing. The hotel was closed due to fire safety violations.
On the night of September 29, a large-scale fire broke out in a three-story hotel in the Romanian city of Teterani, Prahova County, covering an area of about 500 square meters. According to preliminary data from the authorities, two young women died. The hotel was not allowed to operate, as it had been previously closed due to non-compliance with fire safety regulations. This was reported by Digi24, writes UNN.
Details
The deceased were Nepalese citizens aged 21 and 24, and two more people are considered missing, their search continues.
Military fire services and about ten units of special equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. At the moment, the fire has been localized, and rescue teams are checking the building for other people.
According to the Fire Safety Service (ISU), the hotel was closed due to violations of fire safety requirements, which could have been one of the causes of the tragedy.
