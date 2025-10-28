In Germany, a court rejected the appeal of a Russian who killed two Ukrainian servicemen

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
04:50 PM • 24386 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 20283 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 26345 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48906 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 31894 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 25128 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21029 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16654 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 51030 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 31693 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
4m/s
83%
744mm
Popular news
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 43697 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideoOctober 28, 10:32 AM • 22018 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 32092 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 14980 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 17539 views
Publications
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?04:50 PM • 24374 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 32100 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 43702 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48891 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 51024 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Bloggers
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
Belarus
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhoto06:29 PM • 2722 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhoto05:10 PM • 9656 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 17544 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 14986 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 41556 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Brent Crude
Lancet (loitering munition)

In Germany, a court rejected the appeal of a Russian who killed two Ukrainian servicemen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

Germany's Federal Court upheld the life sentence of a Russian citizen for the murder of two Ukrainian soldiers during their rehabilitation in Bavaria. The court's decision is final and binding.

In Germany, a court rejected the appeal of a Russian who killed two Ukrainian servicemen

The Federal Court of Germany upheld the verdict against a Russian citizen who killed two Ukrainian soldiers during their rehabilitation in Bavaria. This was reported by the Munich court, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that on March 7, 2025, the jury of the Munich II Regional Court sentenced 58-year-old Yuriy Y., a Russian citizen, to life imprisonment on two counts of murder of two Ukrainian soldiers who were undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in Murnau (Bavaria).

The court was convinced that the defendant killed the two Ukrainians at the edge of a shopping center parking lot, using a street knife that he had specially brought from his apartment for this purpose. The court found the defendant's guilt to be particularly severe.

The defendant appealed the verdict. The Federal Court rejected this appeal as unfounded by a decision dated October 16, 2025.

The Munich Prosecutor's Office, the Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism, did not appeal the verdict.

Thus, the decision is final and binding.

Recall

In Ireland, a Somali national has been arrested on suspicion of murdering 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko. The minor accused will appear before the Children's Court on October 21.

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldOur people abroad
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Munich
Germany