In Germany, a court rejected the appeal of a Russian who killed two Ukrainian servicemen

The Federal Court of Germany upheld the verdict against a Russian citizen who killed two Ukrainian soldiers during their rehabilitation in Bavaria. This was reported by the Munich court, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that on March 7, 2025, the jury of the Munich II Regional Court sentenced 58-year-old Yuriy Y., a Russian citizen, to life imprisonment on two counts of murder of two Ukrainian soldiers who were undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in Murnau (Bavaria).

The court was convinced that the defendant killed the two Ukrainians at the edge of a shopping center parking lot, using a street knife that he had specially brought from his apartment for this purpose. The court found the defendant's guilt to be particularly severe.

The defendant appealed the verdict. The Federal Court rejected this appeal as unfounded by a decision dated October 16, 2025.

The Munich Prosecutor's Office, the Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism, did not appeal the verdict.

Thus, the decision is final and binding.

