Sybiha summed up the results of the meeting in Istanbul: Putin's plan failed

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
May 16, 03:59 PM • 86506 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

May 16, 03:31 PM • 94551 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 59018 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 71853 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 69051 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 106964 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 77924 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 64388 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 161036 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 172121 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.3m/s
89%
746mm
Popular news

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

May 16, 02:52 PM • 43089 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 35561 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 21602 views

In Istanbul, Medinsky tried to put pressure on the Ukrainian delegation with fake quotes from Bismarck and Napoleon - CCD

May 16, 05:13 PM • 8324 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey: new details of the meeting have become known

05:54 PM • 6460 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

May 16, 03:59 PM • 86506 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 94551 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 294052 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 284316 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 345635 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Boris Pistorius

Donald Tusk

Mette Frederiksen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Istanbul

Turkey

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 21631 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 35602 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

May 16, 02:52 PM • 43127 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 52285 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 103772 views
Actual

The Guardian

Forbes

Instagram

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Sybiha summed up the results of the meeting in Istanbul: Putin's plan failed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Minister Sybiha emphasized that the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul showed the need to put pressure on the aggressor. An exchange of 1,000 prisoners was agreed, but Russia is not ready for peace.

Sybiha summed up the results of the meeting in Istanbul: Putin's plan failed

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, summarized the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, which took place on May 16 in Istanbul, emphasizing that the meeting cannot be an excuse to reduce international pressure on the aggressor state. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that the negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul proved that "pressure on Russia is needed."

Today, Ukraine has proven that it strives for peace and takes the work on its restoration seriously. In order for Russia to also start real steps towards peace, it is necessary to continue and increase pressure. The strength of this pressure is inversely proportional to the Russians' readiness for constructiveness. We will continue to convince our partners of this. The meeting in Istanbul cannot and will not serve as an excuse not to increase pressure on Russia. On the contrary, it is evidence of why it is needed 

- says the post of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

According to Andriy Sybiha, if "to put aside all Russian nonsense, pseudo-historical statements, provocations and other things", it was possible to achieve a key humanitarian result - an agreement on the exchange of 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners.  

1000 of our people - it was possible to agree on the return. This is 1000 happy families. Even just for the sake of this, it all made sense

- said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also emphasized that the Russian delegation did not have sufficient powers to discuss a ceasefire, which indicates the Kremlin's unwillingness to seek real peaceful solutions.

Andriy Sybiha criticized the attempt of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to present the Istanbul meeting as a continuation of the 2022 negotiations, emphasizing that the situation has changed dramatically, and the current diplomatic dynamics is a new stage.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of the US participation in the peace process, emphasizing the role of President Donald Trump in creating conditions for further diplomatic initiatives.

Ukraine will continue to stick to its line and achieve its results. Returning people, adding silence, security and peace. This is a key priority. And the strengthening of Ukraine and our defense capability continues and will continue. This is the main thing

- said Andriy Sybiha.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Vladimir Putin to stop avoiding a direct meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, because it is at the highest level that strategic decisions can be made. He also confirmed that Ukraine expects continued international support and a decisive reaction from allies in the event of further attempts by the Kremlin to disrupt peace efforts.

Well, in this context - a meeting of leaders, we will continue to work, put pressure, because in Russia, only Putin makes decisions. He should stop avoiding our President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and find the courage for a direct meeting 

- wrote Andriy Sybiha.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken very correct, thoughtful steps in recent weeks to achieve the interests of Ukraine. All our partners told us this directly today. Our team continues to work," added the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

On May 16, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul. Negotiations took place between Ukraine and Russia. These were the first direct negotiations in more than three years since the full-scale invasion. They ended about two hours after the start.  

During the negotiations, Russia put forward demands regarding Ukraine's neutral status, renunciation of reparations and recognition of Russian territories. It also demanded a ceasefire.

Sybiga in Istanbul: Russia needs to prove that it is serious16.05.25, 13:47 • 1996 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$103,529.50
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,545.66