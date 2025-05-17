Sybiha summed up the results of the meeting in Istanbul: Putin's plan failed

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, summarized the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, which took place on May 16 in Istanbul, emphasizing that the meeting cannot be an excuse to reduce international pressure on the aggressor state. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that the negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul proved that "pressure on Russia is needed."

Today, Ukraine has proven that it strives for peace and takes the work on its restoration seriously. In order for Russia to also start real steps towards peace, it is necessary to continue and increase pressure. The strength of this pressure is inversely proportional to the Russians' readiness for constructiveness. We will continue to convince our partners of this. The meeting in Istanbul cannot and will not serve as an excuse not to increase pressure on Russia. On the contrary, it is evidence of why it is needed - says the post of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

According to Andriy Sybiha, if "to put aside all Russian nonsense, pseudo-historical statements, provocations and other things", it was possible to achieve a key humanitarian result - an agreement on the exchange of 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners.

1000 of our people - it was possible to agree on the return. This is 1000 happy families. Even just for the sake of this, it all made sense - said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also emphasized that the Russian delegation did not have sufficient powers to discuss a ceasefire, which indicates the Kremlin's unwillingness to seek real peaceful solutions.

Andriy Sybiha criticized the attempt of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to present the Istanbul meeting as a continuation of the 2022 negotiations, emphasizing that the situation has changed dramatically, and the current diplomatic dynamics is a new stage.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of the US participation in the peace process, emphasizing the role of President Donald Trump in creating conditions for further diplomatic initiatives.

Ukraine will continue to stick to its line and achieve its results. Returning people, adding silence, security and peace. This is a key priority. And the strengthening of Ukraine and our defense capability continues and will continue. This is the main thing - said Andriy Sybiha.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Vladimir Putin to stop avoiding a direct meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, because it is at the highest level that strategic decisions can be made. He also confirmed that Ukraine expects continued international support and a decisive reaction from allies in the event of further attempts by the Kremlin to disrupt peace efforts.

Well, in this context - a meeting of leaders, we will continue to work, put pressure, because in Russia, only Putin makes decisions. He should stop avoiding our President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and find the courage for a direct meeting - wrote Andriy Sybiha.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken very correct, thoughtful steps in recent weeks to achieve the interests of Ukraine. All our partners told us this directly today. Our team continues to work," added the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

On May 16, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul. Negotiations took place between Ukraine and Russia. These were the first direct negotiations in more than three years since the full-scale invasion. They ended about two hours after the start.

During the negotiations, Russia put forward demands regarding Ukraine's neutral status, renunciation of reparations and recognition of Russian territories. It also demanded a ceasefire.

