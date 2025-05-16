Sybiga in Istanbul: Russia needs to prove that it is serious

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in Istanbul, where Ukrainian-Russian peace talks are taking place - the first in more than three years - said that Ukraine is ready to work for peace, and Russia, which is facing a moment when it needs to prove that it is serious, must show that it is also ready, writes UNN.

Details

Sybiha reported on "coordinated positions on this important diplomatic day of the decisive week for peace efforts" following trilateral negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States and Turkey. "We are on the same side regarding the need for a quick advancement of the peace process," the Foreign Minister noted.

"We informed our colleagues that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent the Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul with the aim of real promotion of peace, endowing it with appropriate mandates and intentions," the minister noted.

Russia is facing a moment when it needs to prove that it is serious. Concrete decisions are needed, first of all - an unconditional, complete and lasting ceasefire for at least 30 days. Ukraine is ready to work for peace. Russia must show that it is also ready - Sybiha emphasized.

In turn, another participant of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul, the head of the OP Andriy Yermak noted that at the trilateral negotiations of Ukraine, the USA and Turkey "all parties confirmed: the war should end not with the next agreements that Russia will then violate, but with a complete and unconditional ceasefire, which will become the basis for further decisions."

