Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion
Exclusive
01:06 PM

Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion

11:56 AM

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sybiga in Istanbul: Russia needs to prove that it is serious

Kyiv • UNN

 1188 views

Andriy Sybiga stated that Ukraine is ready to work for peace, and Russia must prove the seriousness of its intentions. Yermak emphasized a complete ceasefire.

Sybiga in Istanbul: Russia needs to prove that it is serious

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in Istanbul, where Ukrainian-Russian peace talks are taking place - the first in more than three years - said that Ukraine is ready to work for peace, and Russia, which is facing a moment when it needs to prove that it is serious, must show that it is also ready, writes UNN.

Details

Sybiha reported on "coordinated positions on this important diplomatic day of the decisive week for peace efforts" following trilateral negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States and Turkey. "We are on the same side regarding the need for a quick advancement of the peace process," the Foreign Minister noted.

"We informed our colleagues that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent the Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul with the aim of real promotion of peace, endowing it with appropriate mandates and intentions," the minister noted.

Russia is facing a moment when it needs to prove that it is serious. Concrete decisions are needed, first of all - an unconditional, complete and lasting ceasefire for at least 30 days. Ukraine is ready to work for peace. Russia must show that it is also ready

- Sybiha emphasized.

In turn, another participant of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul, the head of the OP Andriy Yermak noted that at the trilateral negotiations of Ukraine, the USA and Turkey "all parties confirmed: the war should end not with the next agreements that Russia will then violate, but with a complete and unconditional ceasefire, which will become the basis for further decisions."

In Istanbul, Ukraine, Turkey, and the USA discussed real mechanisms for achieving peace - OP16.05.25, 14:30

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
