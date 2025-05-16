In Istanbul, Ukraine, Turkey, and the USA discussed real mechanisms for achieving peace - OP

In Istanbul, trilateral talks took place between the delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the United States, the parties discussed real mechanisms for achieving peace and humanitarian issues, including the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the return of children, the Office of the President reported following the talks, UNN writes.

Details

The Ukrainian delegation, consisting of the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, as noted, "had a meaningful conversation" with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also the Acting US President's National Security Advisor, US Special Representative Keith Kellogg, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Turkish National Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin.

During the meeting, they discussed joint work on real mechanisms that should lead to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. All parties clearly emphasized: the war must end with a sustainable and just peace, and a complete and unconditional ceasefire is the basis for further decisions. - noted in the OP.

They also discussed, as indicated, "humanitarian issues, including the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the return of children, which is a priority for Ukraine."

"At the same time, Russia has once again demonstrated that it is not interested in peace. This is evidenced by its absence from the negotiations at the appropriate level of representation, ignoring international initiatives and refusing to stop the aggression," the OP stressed.

Addition

The Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks on May 15 at around 10:45. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

The trilateral meeting Turkey-Russia-Ukraine, which will take place there, was scheduled for 12:30. But the Russian delegation arrived at the venue late. The meeting started at about 13:36.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey.

These are the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those that took place shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin head Vladimir Putin refused to be present at direct negotiations, although he had previously proposed them himself, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.