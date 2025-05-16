In Istanbul, Ukraine, Turkey, and the USA discussed real mechanisms for achieving peace - OP

$41.470.07
Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire
11:56 AM • 8596 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 42738 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 46049 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 50140 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 151996 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 169155 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 148622 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 182681 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 153035 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 407469 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 131534 views

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 36576 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 53343 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 70389 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 30314 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 236687 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 228434 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 290237 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 353674 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 407470 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 30465 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 53482 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 74933 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 112647 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 137849 views
F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

In Istanbul, Ukraine, Turkey, and the USA discussed real mechanisms for achieving peace - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

The parties emphasized the need for a lasting peace for Ukraine and an unconditional ceasefire. Russia ignored the negotiations and refused to stop the aggression.

In Istanbul, Ukraine, Turkey, and the USA discussed real mechanisms for achieving peace - OP

In Istanbul, trilateral talks took place between the delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the United States, the parties discussed real mechanisms for achieving peace and humanitarian issues, including the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the return of children, the Office of the President reported following the talks, UNN writes.

Details

The Ukrainian delegation, consisting of the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, as noted, "had a meaningful conversation" with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also the Acting US President's National Security Advisor, US Special Representative Keith Kellogg, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Turkish National Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin.

During the meeting, they discussed joint work on real mechanisms that should lead to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. All parties clearly emphasized: the war must end with a sustainable and just peace, and a complete and unconditional ceasefire is the basis for further decisions.

- noted in the OP.

They also discussed, as indicated, "humanitarian issues, including the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the return of children, which is a priority for Ukraine."

"At the same time, Russia has once again demonstrated that it is not interested in peace. This is evidenced by its absence from the negotiations at the appropriate level of representation, ignoring international initiatives and refusing to stop the aggression," the OP stressed.

Addition

The Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks on May 15 at around 10:45. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

The trilateral meeting Turkey-Russia-Ukraine, which will take place there, was scheduled for 12:30. But the Russian delegation arrived at the venue late. The meeting started at about 13:36.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey.

Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire and direct negotiations at the highest level – Umerov

These are the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those that took place shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin head Vladimir Putin refused to be present at direct negotiations, although he had previously proposed them himself, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
