Due to heavy fog in the Bosphorus Strait, ship traffic was suspended
Due to the thick fog in the Bosphorus Strait, ship traffic in both directions was temporarily suspended. Visibility deteriorated, especially on bridges, leading to traffic jams. The traffic was later resumed.
In the morning, there was thick fog in the Bosphorus Strait. Ship traffic was temporarily suspended in both directions. The traffic has now resumed.
On the morning of October 16, due to the thick fog that formed over Istanbul. Ship traffic was suspended, as well as car ferry crossings.
This was reported by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey
The statement said that “due to limited visibility (fog), traffic in both directions was temporarily suspended.
Visibility has deteriorated significantly in some places, especially on bridges across the Bosphorus, leading to traffic congestion and an increased risk of accidents.
Local authorities urged drivers to be extremely cautious.
According to updated information from the country's Ministry of Transport, “the movement of ships, which was temporarily suspended, has resumed.
