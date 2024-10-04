Severe flooding due to heavy rains hit Bosnia and Herzegovina

A heavy downpour hit Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday night, flooding several cities in the central and southern parts of the country, blocking roads and leaving homes without electricity, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

Rescue services in the south of the country reported several missing people and called for help from volunteers and the army.

Rescue services in the towns of Yablanytsia and Kyseliak reported that electricity was cut off at night and there were interruptions in mobile communications.

The Yablanytsia fire department reports that the city was completely blocked as roads and railroad tracks were closed. They urged people not to go out into the flooded streets.

Heavy rains and strong winds were also reported in neighboring Croatia, where several roads were closed and the capital Zagreb prepared to flood the banks of the Sava River.

Strong winds hampered traffic on the southern Adriatic coast, and flooding caused by heavy rains threatened several towns and villages in Croatia.

