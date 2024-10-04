ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Severe flooding due to heavy rains hit Bosnia and Herzegovina

Severe flooding due to heavy rains hit Bosnia and Herzegovina

On Friday night, a heavy rainstorm hit Bosnia and Herzegovina, flooding several cities. Rescue services report missing persons, power outages and communication disruptions.

A heavy downpour hit Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday night, flooding several cities in the central and southern parts of the country, blocking roads and leaving homes without electricity, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

Rescue services in the south of the country reported several missing people and called for help from volunteers and the army.

Rescue services in the towns of Yablanytsia and Kyseliak reported that electricity was cut off at night and there were interruptions in mobile communications.

The Yablanytsia fire department reports that the city was completely blocked as roads and railroad tracks were closed. They urged people not to go out into the flooded streets.

Heavy rains and strong winds were also reported in neighboring Croatia, where several roads were closed and the capital Zagreb prepared to flood the banks of the Sava River.

Strong winds hampered traffic on the southern Adriatic coast, and flooding caused by heavy rains threatened several towns and villages in Croatia.

Flooding in Hungary: the Danube has already overflowed its banks and threatens to flood Budapest's tourist spots19.09.24, 15:19 • 16333 views

News of the World
bosnia-and-herzegovinaBosnia and Herzegovina
danubeDanube
croatiaCroatia
hungaryHungary
budapeshtBudapest

