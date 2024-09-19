Flooding in Hungary: the Danube has already overflowed its banks and threatens to flood Budapest's tourist spots

Hungary continues to struggle with flooding, which is now in its seventh day and is expected to peak in the capital by the end of the week. The Danube flowing through Budapest has already gone out of its banks. This UNN writes with reference to local media.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a briefing on flood relief that in some rivers the water is already decreasing, albeit slowly, but in most the water has not yet peaked.

Flooding is expected to peak at the river Laita in Moshonmadyarovar today, which will be the highest recorded water level in the river. Similarly, the Danube will peak in the Dunaremete area later today. Even after the water peaks, we must remain vigilant. Slow recession poses a risk, as phenomena such as sand storms can damage dams - Orban said.

He said forecasters are not predicting additional rainfall, which will help reduce the impact of the flooding. However, flood peaks will reach the southern part of the country next week.

Storm Boris has already claimed 24 lives in Europe

In Budapest, the capital of the country, flood protection made of sandbags was built on the outskirts and near the entrances to the subway with a height of about 1 meter. Local authorities estimate that the flood is already approaching Budapest. The peak of the water rise is expected on Saturday. Some subway stations will be closed from Friday. But at the same time, city residents are already watching water from the Danube River coming out of its banks, flooding the central street and approaching popular landmarks, including the steps of the Margit Bridge.

Flooding of islands with popular bathing and spa facilities is not ruled out. Due to the threat of flooding, the islands are closed to the public and the shores have been reinforced with protective structures. Water pumps, mobile power generators and sandbags have been provided to protect the bathing areas, some of which are more than a hundred years old, management companies said.

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that reconstruction of flood-affected areas will take months or years. The government plans to assess the damage and allocate funds to help municipalities.

