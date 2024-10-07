Bus accident in Germany: at least 50 people injured
Kyiv • UNN
An accident involving two local buses occurred on a bridge over the Danube in Germany. At least 50 people were injured, five of them seriously. The cause of the accident is currently unknown.
In Germany, an accident involving two local buses occurred, as a result of which at least 50 people were injured. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.
Details
According to German media, five of the victims were seriously injured.
The accident occurred in the afternoon, when the buses were moving across the bridge over the Danube River.
The exact cause of the incident remains unknown.
In Germany, an unknown person opens fire in a bar: one dead and one wounded03.10.24, 11:55 • 14430 views