Bus accident in Germany: at least 50 people injured

In Germany, an accident involving two local buses occurred, as a result of which at least 50 people were injured. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Details

According to German media, five of the victims were seriously injured.

The accident occurred in the afternoon, when the buses were moving across the bridge over the Danube River.

The exact cause of the incident remains unknown.

