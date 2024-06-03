Export of agricultural products by roads significantly decreased, as mobilization caused a shortage of drivers - MP

Ukrainian agricultural products are more exported via the Black Sea, Danube and trains. At the same time, exports of agricultural products significantly decreased by road due to logistics and a lack of drivers due to mobilization. This was stated during a briefing by people's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on agrarian and land policy Dmitry Solomchuk, reports UNN.

Exports via the Black Sea, Danube and trains have improved. By road, it has significantly decreased, as logistics are more expensive. Today, there are not enough drivers due to mobilization. Borders are not currently blocked by Polish farmers or carriers. I think that it will not be blocked in the near future. Because it may happen that they themselves will need our products. They (poles-ed.) or other EU countries, because they are predicted to have a much smaller harvest, both rapeseed and food wheat Solomchuk said.

