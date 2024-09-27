Russian attack on Odesa region: 14 wounded, including three children

As a result of a massive drone attack on the Danube region of Odesa region, three people were killed and 14 injured, including three children, including a three-year-old boy, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on September 27, at night, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive UAV attack on the Danube region of Odesa. So far, 3 people have been killed and 14 injured, including three children: two boys aged 3 and 13 and a 14-year-old girl - , the OGP said in a statement.

Reportedly, the attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, and vehicles.

The inspection is ongoing, and a full list of destruction and damage is being established. Prosecutors are working at the scene in cooperation with other law enforcement officers to record the consequences of the shelling.

Earlier, the head of the RMA, Oleg Kiper, reported that Russian troops attacked Izmail with drones in Odesa region in the morning, killing 3 people.