Monument to Russian General Tuchkov dismantled in Odessa region

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 30307 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134121 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139475 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230095 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168719 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162220 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146986 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215179 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112833 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201944 views

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 63772 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 35289 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 38536 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103284 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 92265 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230096 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215179 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201944 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228174 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215609 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 92265 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103284 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156673 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155526 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159378 views
Monument to Russian General Tuchkov dismantled in Odessa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19380 views

On June 11, a monument to Russian General Sergei Tuchkov was dismantled in Izmail, Odessa region, in accordance with the law of Ukraine "on condemnation and Prohibition of propaganda of Russian imperial policy in Ukraine and decolonization of toponymy".

In Izmail, Odessa region, on June 11, a monument to Russian General Sergei Tuchkov was demolished. This is reported by "Suspilne", writes UNN

Details 

 The monument to Russian General Tuchkov was located in the center of Izmail  and falls under the requirements of the law of Ukraine "on condemnation and Prohibition of propaganda of Russian imperial policy in Ukraine and decolonization of toponymy".

At the session on April 10, local deputies decided to dismantle it. According to Deputy Mayor Sergey Luzanov, the monument will be transported to the storage area and provided with proper conditions. After the war, they will consider the option of exhibiting  the monument in one of the museums.

Addition 

Monument  Tuchkov — the second monument in Izmail, which was dismantled in accordance with the law on decommunization and decolonization. The first was a monument to the Russian commander Alexander Suvorov, which was demolished in December 2022.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

danubeDanube
izmailIzmail
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising