Monument to Russian General Tuchkov dismantled in Odessa region

In Izmail, Odessa region, on June 11, a monument to Russian General Sergei Tuchkov was demolished. This is reported by "Suspilne", writes UNN.

Details

The monument to Russian General Tuchkov was located in the center of Izmail and falls under the requirements of the law of Ukraine "on condemnation and Prohibition of propaganda of Russian imperial policy in Ukraine and decolonization of toponymy".

At the session on April 10, local deputies decided to dismantle it. According to Deputy Mayor Sergey Luzanov, the monument will be transported to the storage area and provided with proper conditions. After the war, they will consider the option of exhibiting the monument in one of the museums.

Addition

Monument Tuchkov — the second monument in Izmail, which was dismantled in accordance with the law on decommunization and decolonization. The first was a monument to the Russian commander Alexander Suvorov, which was demolished in December 2022.