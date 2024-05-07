About 87% of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported by sea in recent months

About 85-87% of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported by sea in recent months. There has also been an increase in the transportation of agricultural products by road after the border was unblocked. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

About 85-87% of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported by sea in recent months. There are two sea routes - the ports of Greater Odesa and the Danube. We must remember that a lot has been done to restore the Danube route. There is still a certain share of rail transportation and road transportation. Speaking about road transportation, we see that the full unblocking of the checkpoints gives about 20% growth, which is significant. This is a good figure that should increase the final price that a Ukrainian producer will receive - Vysotsky said.

Recall

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is optimistic that the situation that happened with Polish farmers blocking the border will not return.