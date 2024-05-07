About 87% of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported by sea in recent months

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 60989 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103460 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146555 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150930 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247093 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173394 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164784 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148235 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224050 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113027 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62777 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100582 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 32727 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43969 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36953 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247093 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224050 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210355 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236200 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223122 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 60989 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36953 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43969 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112256 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113199 views
About 87% of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported by sea in recent months

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44513 views

In recent months, about 85-87% of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported by sea, with the volume of road transportation increasing after the border was unblocked.

About 85-87% of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported by sea in recent months. There has also been an increase in the transportation of agricultural products by road after the border was unblocked. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

About 85-87% of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported by sea in recent months. There are two sea routes - the ports of Greater Odesa and the Danube. We must remember that a lot has been done to restore the Danube route. There is still a certain share of rail transportation and road transportation. Speaking about road transportation, we see that the full unblocking of the checkpoints gives about 20% growth, which is significant. This is a good figure that should increase the final price that a Ukrainian producer will receive

- Vysotsky said.

Recall

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is optimistic that the situation that happened with Polish farmers blocking the border will not return.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyAgronomy news
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
danubeDanube
odesaOdesa

