Drones violated Romanian airspace again, and fighter jets were sent to intercept them
Kyiv • UNN
Romanian radars detected two signals from suspected drones that violated the airspace. Two F-16s were raised to intercept them, but no visual contact was made, and the signals later disappeared.
On Wednesday, October 23, Romania's radar systems detected two signals, likely from drones that violated the country's airspace. Two F-16s were sent in to intercept them . This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
The Romanian Defense Ministry reported that radar systems detected two separate signals, probably from drones that violated the country's airspace. The signals were recorded less than one hour apart over the southeastern counties of Constanta and Tulcea. One of them borders Ukraine across the Danube River.
Two F-16 fighter jets were sent up to observe the objects. However, the planes were unable to establish visual contact with them. Later, the radars lost their signal.
Recall
On October 19, F-18 and F-16 aircraft were scrambled in Romania due to the detection of an airborne target that crossed the border. The object penetrated 19 kilometers into the country, but no visual contact was made with it.