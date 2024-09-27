Romania confirms possible drone crossing of border during Russian attack on Ukraine, four fighter jets were raised

Romania's Ministry of National Defense said a Russian drone may have briefly crossed the border during Russia's nighttime attack on Ukraine. Two Romanian F-16s and two Spanish F-18s were taking to the air to monitor the situation, the Romanian Defense Ministry said on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

"On Friday, September 27, Russian troops carried out a new series of drone attacks on civilian targets and port infrastructure in Ukraine, near the river border with Romania, on the Kiliya arm of the Danube," the Romanian Defense Ministry said

As noted, "as a result of the detection of groups of drones approaching the airspace of Ukraine, near the airspace of Romania, the National Military Command Center (core) notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations to establish measures to alert the population of Tulcea County, the RO-Alert message was sent at 2:01 am.

"To monitor the situation, two F-16s of the Romanian Air Force took off from the 86th Borca Air Base starting at 1:52 a.m., and later, starting at 3:22 a.m., two more F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air Force of the Extended Air Policing Service, from the 57th Mihail Kogelnicianu Air Base. All four fighters landed at the airbase around 4:00," the statement said.

"During this period of time, Romania's radar surveillance system indicated the possibility that one of the drones involved in the attack on Ukrainian targets crossed the national airspace for a very short period of time, less than three minutes, in the border area with Ukraine at around 3:00 am," the Romanian Defense Ministry said.

As reported, "according to the data available at the moment, there is no information about the presence of a zone of destruction on the territory of the country. The forces of the Ministry of National Defense have been searching the area since the morning with aircraft and ground teams".

The Romanian Defense Ministry, as stated, "informed and informs allied structures in real time about the situation caused by the attacks, remaining in constant contact with them".

"The Ministry of National Defense strongly condemns these attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against certain objects and elements of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously contradict international law," the statement said.

24 out of 32 enemy-launched “Shaheeds” were shot down over Ukraine at night, and one UAV entered Romanian airspace