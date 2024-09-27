24 out of 32 enemy-launched “Shaheeds” were shot down over Ukraine at night, and one UAV entered Romanian airspace

24 out of 32 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops were shot down in the skies over Ukraine at night, and one drone entered Romanian airspace The enemy also attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and two X-22 cruise missiles. This was reported on Friday by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

On the night of September 27, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea, two X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from the Black Sea. The occupiers also fired 32 Shahed strike UAVs at Ukraine (launch area: Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia).

Anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the air combat, 24 Shahed attack UAVs were shot down. One UAV entered the airspace of Romania, and another enemy UAV was lost locally as a result of countermeasures by the electronic warfare of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. - the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

The air defense system operated in Dnipro, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

In Odesa region, Russians attacked Izmail in the morning: 3 killed, 11 wounded