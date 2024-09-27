24 out of 32 enemy-launched “Shaheeds” were shot down over Ukraine at night, and one UAV entered Romanian airspace

ukenru
11:19 PM • 63089 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

February 28, 08:24 PM • 103003 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166253 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137433 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142906 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138947 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181867 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112058 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172458 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 99224 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109506 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111600 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 45250 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 52384 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166258 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181869 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172460 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199837 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188786 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141647 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141709 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146424 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137861 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154759 views
24 out of 32 enemy-launched “Shaheeds” were shot down over Ukraine at night, and one UAV entered Romanian airspace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13946 views

The Ukrainian Air Force repelled a massive attack by Russian drones at night, destroying 24 of the 32 “Shaheds” launched. The enemy also attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and two X-22 cruise missiles.

24 out of 32 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops were shot down in the skies over Ukraine at night, and one drone entered Romanian airspace The enemy also attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and two X-22 cruise missiles. This was reported on Friday by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

On the night of September 27, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea, two X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from the Black Sea. The occupiers also fired 32 Shahed strike UAVs at Ukraine (launch area: Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia).

Anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the air combat, 24 Shahed attack UAVs were shot down. One UAV entered the airspace of Romania, and another enemy UAV was lost locally as a result of countermeasures by the electronic warfare of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

- the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement. 

The air defense system operated in Dnipro, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

In Odesa region, Russians attacked Izmail in the morning: 3 killed, 11 wounded27.09.24, 08:27 • 15909 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising