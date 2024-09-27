In Odesa region, Russians attacked Izmail in the morning: 3 killed, 11 wounded

In Odesa region , Russian troops attacked Izmail with drones in the morning, killing 3 people, wounding 11, including a child, damaging buildings and starting fires, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports .

Details

“Today in the morning the enemy resorted to a large-scale terror of Izmail. Russians launched attack drones in the south of our region. The work of the air defense forces lasted long and hard. Unfortunately, the attack killed three people: two women born in 1934 and 1955 and a 73-year-old man. Eleven people were injured, including one child,” Kiper said.

According to him, private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, buildings and cars were damaged. “Several fires broke out as a result of the attack, which were promptly extinguished by our firefighters,” said the RMA head.

He pointed out that law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of the Russian terrorist act. “People are being provided with all the necessary assistance,” Kiper said.

