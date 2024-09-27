In Odesa region, Russians attacked Izmail in the morning: 3 killed, 11 wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 72813 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104223 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168183 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138481 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143501 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182721 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112087 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173220 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104757 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100706 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110397 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112524 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52040 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58638 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168187 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182721 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173222 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200595 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189497 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142123 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142156 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138259 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155124 views
In Odesa region, Russians attacked Izmail in the morning: 3 killed, 11 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15910 views

Russia has attacked Izmail in Odesa region. The drone attack killed 3 people, injured 11, damaged buildings and started fires.

In Odesa region , Russian troops attacked Izmail with drones in the morning, killing 3 people, wounding 11, including a child, damaging buildings and starting fires, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports .

Details

“Today in the morning the enemy resorted to a large-scale terror of Izmail. Russians launched attack drones in the south of our region. The work of the air defense forces lasted long and hard. Unfortunately, the attack killed three people: two women born in 1934 and 1955 and a 73-year-old man. Eleven people were injured, including one child,” Kiper said.

According to him, private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, buildings and cars were damaged. “Several fires broke out as a result of the attack, which were promptly extinguished by our firefighters,” said the RMA head.

He pointed out that law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of the Russian terrorist act. “People are being provided with all the necessary assistance,” Kiper said.

Explosions in Izmail: Air Force warned of drone attack27.09.24, 02:38 • 19123 views

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
odesa-oblastOdesa Oblast
izmailIzmail

Contact us about advertising