Odesa region is among the three leaders in terms of foreign investment

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14038 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 136429 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 136226 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 150202 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205773 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242959 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150304 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370571 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183005 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149918 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 91112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129570 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116857 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29039 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 48375 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 136374 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 117392 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 136196 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 130114 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 150170 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10664 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12005 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16189 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17457 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29386 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Odesa region is among the three leaders in terms of foreign investment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19933 views

According to YouControl, from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2024, foreign beneficiaries and participants appeared in the ownership structure of 3,577 legal entities in Ukraine. In addition, 2,950 new companies with foreign capital were registered. The lion's share of these companies - 2,903 - are located in Kyiv. Another 778 are in Lviv region and 484 in Odesa region.

Odesa region is among the three leaders in terms of foreign investment

Odesa region is among the three leaders among the regions of Ukraine in terms of foreign investment. This is evidenced by YouControl data, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, according to YouControl, from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2024, foreign beneficiaries and participants appeared in the ownership structure of 3,577 legal entities in Ukraine. In addition, 2,950 new companies with foreign capital were registered.

The lion's share of these firms - 2,903 - are located in Kyiv. There are another 778 in Lviv region and 484 in Odesa region.

It is reported that 44% of such companies operate in the wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles. In addition, foreign investors are active in the processing industry, professional, scientific and technical activities, construction and real estate, transportation, and IT.

In addition, according to YouControl, over the past two years, more than 110 countries have invested in Ukrainian companies.

We would like to add that according to the Odesa Regional State Administration, the volume of capital investments used by enterprises and organizations in the region amounted to UAH 9.7 billion in 2023.

Thus, last year, the implementation of projects related to the development of logistics and transport continued: 23 new cargo transshipment terminals were opened on the Danube last year. Total investments in the infrastructure of the Danube ports amounted to about USD 100 million.

"The fact that Odesa region is among the top three leaders in terms of foreign investment despite all the challenges is due to our indomitable entrepreneurs who continue to work and encourage foreigners to invest in our region despite any challenges.

For our part, our International Cooperation Department is actively working. Odesa region has already become a kind of diplomatic mecca, and at every meeting with foreign partners we offer a number of possible options for investment in our region.

There are also a number of both state and regional business lending and support programs in Odesa region. But the most important thing in this matter is not to interfere with entrepreneurs," comments Oleg Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Danube
Ukraine
Lviv
Odesa
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91