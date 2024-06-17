Odesa region is among the three leaders in terms of foreign investment

Odesa region is among the three leaders among the regions of Ukraine in terms of foreign investment. This is evidenced by YouControl data, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, according to YouControl, from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2024, foreign beneficiaries and participants appeared in the ownership structure of 3,577 legal entities in Ukraine. In addition, 2,950 new companies with foreign capital were registered.

The lion's share of these firms - 2,903 - are located in Kyiv. There are another 778 in Lviv region and 484 in Odesa region.

It is reported that 44% of such companies operate in the wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles. In addition, foreign investors are active in the processing industry, professional, scientific and technical activities, construction and real estate, transportation, and IT.

In addition, according to YouControl, over the past two years, more than 110 countries have invested in Ukrainian companies.

We would like to add that according to the Odesa Regional State Administration, the volume of capital investments used by enterprises and organizations in the region amounted to UAH 9.7 billion in 2023.

Thus, last year, the implementation of projects related to the development of logistics and transport continued: 23 new cargo transshipment terminals were opened on the Danube last year. Total investments in the infrastructure of the Danube ports amounted to about USD 100 million.

"The fact that Odesa region is among the top three leaders in terms of foreign investment despite all the challenges is due to our indomitable entrepreneurs who continue to work and encourage foreigners to invest in our region despite any challenges.

For our part, our International Cooperation Department is actively working. Odesa region has already become a kind of diplomatic mecca, and at every meeting with foreign partners we offer a number of possible options for investment in our region.

There are also a number of both state and regional business lending and support programs in Odesa region. But the most important thing in this matter is not to interfere with entrepreneurs," comments Oleg Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.