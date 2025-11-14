Ihnat spoke about "Zircon" in the sky over Sumy region

During the attack on Sumy region tonight, Russia used a Zircon missile – a rare type of anti-ship weapon that the Russian army launches sporadically and with long intervals. Yuriy Ihnat, head of the Air Force Communications Department, told more about this in a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Yuriy Ihnat, the "Zircon" is a missile that Russia demonstrates as one of its "unparalleled" weapons. He noted that the Russians have already launched several such missiles in 2023-2024, but do so infrequently. Yuriy Ihnat suggests that Russia may be using these launches as combat tests:

Perhaps they are testing it in combat conditions, they want to achieve some result - he said.

Information regarding today's launch is still being clarified. The missile was launched during one of Russia's largest attacks in recent times. Overnight, Russia simultaneously attacked Ukraine with "Shaheds", cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, "Kinzhal" and "Iskander" missiles.

The main blow fell on Kyiv. In total, 44 locations with damage were recorded as a result of the attack, most of them - 28 locations - in the Kyiv region. Civilians were also killed and injured during the strikes.

Yuriy Ihnat emphasized that Russia continues to use and modernize various types of weapons, and therefore it is important for Ukrainians not to ignore air raid signals. At the same time, the Air Force calls on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

Recall

Rescuers extinguished a fire at an industrial facility in Sumy caused by a Russian strike. One person sought medical attention.

Due to Russia's military aggression, part of Sumy is without electricity