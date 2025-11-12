Due to Russia's military aggression, part of Sumy is without electricity

Part of Sumy was left without electricity due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, part of Sumy city has been de-energized. In addition, hourly power outage schedules continue to be in effect. - the message says.

According to the RMA, energy workers are working to restore power supply.

Sumy recovers after Russian attack: water supply on schedule, communication possible interruptions