Due to Russia's military aggression, part of Sumy is without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Due to Russia's military aggression, part of Sumy was left without electricity. Energy workers are working to restore power supply, and hourly shutdown schedules remain in effect.
According to the RMA, energy workers are working to restore power supply.
