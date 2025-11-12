Due to Russia's military aggression, part of Sumy is without electricity

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:53 PM • 14312 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 28290 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 28024 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 31611 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
November 12, 01:38 PM • 30813 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 30001 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 46239 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62556 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81865 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 129672 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 38921 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 51801 views
"Both ordinary and Ukrainian long-range sanctions are working": Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's loss of $37 billion in oil and gas revenuesNovember 12, 12:42 PM • 11868 views
Raped at gunpoint during occupation: court sentenced Russian commander for war crime in Kyiv regionNovember 12, 01:59 PM • 9412 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 27884 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 28005 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 51983 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 39031 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 62834 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 129672 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Timur Mindich
Svitlana Hrynchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhoto08:00 PM • 162 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films04:40 PM • 4574 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 20205 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 59271 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 59684 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Heating

Due to Russia's military aggression, part of Sumy is without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

Due to Russia's military aggression, part of Sumy was left without electricity. Energy workers are working to restore power supply, and hourly shutdown schedules remain in effect.

Due to Russia's military aggression, part of Sumy is without electricity

Part of Sumy was left without electricity due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, part of Sumy city has been de-energized. In addition, hourly power outage schedules continue to be in effect.

- the message says.

According to the RMA, energy workers are working to restore power supply.

Sumy recovers after Russian attack: water supply on schedule, communication possible interruptions08.11.25, 19:44 • 7997 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Sumy