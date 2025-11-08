Sumy recovers after Russian attack: water supply on schedule, communication possible interruptions

In Sumy, after a massive enemy attack, water supply will be provided according to a schedule with reduced pressure, communication is gradually being restored, and medical facilities are operating normally. This was reported by the acting Sumy Mayor, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Kobzar, all medical facilities of the Sumy community are operating normally. Critically important equipment is provided with backup power from generators. Medical personnel continuously provide necessary assistance to patients. Hospitals have created a fuel reserve for long-term autonomous operation in case of further outages.

Water supply in the city will be provided according to a schedule with reduced pressure: from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Normal water supply will be restored after energy supply stabilizes.

In addition, despite the difficult energy situation, public transport continues to operate.

According to mobile operators, short-term interruptions are possible due to network overload. Communication is currently gradually being restored.

The situation is under constant control. Invincibility points are operating in the city's microdistricts, where you can warm up, charge gadgets, and drink hot tea. The Sumy community remains united. All city services act in a coordinated and coherent manner - Kobzar summarized.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy