Russian attack on Ternopil on November 19: according to preliminary data, an X-101 missile hit a high-rise building - Ihnat

Kyiv • UNN

 764 views

During the attack on Ternopil on November 19, Russian occupiers could have used a strategic X-101 air-to-surface cruise missile, Yuriy Ihnat reported. As a result of the enemy attack, 16 people were killed and 64 were injured.

Russian attack on Ternopil on November 19: according to preliminary data, an X-101 missile hit a high-rise building - Ihnat

During the attack on Ternopil on November 19, Russian occupiers could have used the Kh-101 air-to-surface strategic cruise missile. This was reported by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the Kyiv 24 TV channel, according to UNN.

Details

According to Ihnat, the Russians used Kh-101 missiles, Kalibr missiles, and one ballistic missile – the latter was launched from the northern direction.

A combined strike involving various types of air attack weapons was directed at western Ukraine. There were no Kinzhal missile launches from Russian strategic aircraft. There were also no missile launches from Tu-22M3 long-range bombers.  Previously, an X-101 missile hit the building (in Ternopil - ed.)

 - said Ihnat.

At the same time, the National Police of Ukraine reported that 16 people died and 64 were injured as a result of the enemy attack in Ternopil.

Additionally

The Kh-101 missile is an air-launched strategic air-to-surface cruise missile. It has a flight range of up to 5500 km, a warhead weight of up to 960 kg, and is a carrier for the nuclear modification Kh-102.

This missile is used for launch from Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers. Initially, the Russians used this missile in Syria, and starting from February 2022 - during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is not the first time that the Russians have used Kh-101, as well as Kh-22, Kh-55, etc., missiles to strike Ukraine. Usually, Kh-101 missiles are used to strike Ukrainian energy and other civilian infrastructure facilities.

On January 14, 2023, the occupiers hit a multi-story building in Dnipro with an Kh-22 missile - children and adults died there.

On April 28, 2023, an Kh-101 missile strike destroyed part of a multi-story building in Uman, Cherkasy region, which also led to civilian casualties.

On July 8, 2024, Russian troops struck the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv with an Kh-101 missile. As a result, people, including children with serious illnesses, were killed and injured.

Recall

Ternopil was attacked by Russian missiles and attack drones on the night of November 19.

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, there were hits on residential nine-story buildings in Ternopil, and fires broke out. There is significant destruction of buildings, and people may be under the rubble. Dozens of people are known to have been injured, and nine people died.

UNN also reported that after the Russian attack in Ternopil, a six-fold excess of chlorine content in the air was recorded.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
