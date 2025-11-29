Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine due to MiG-31K take-off
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of November 29, a large-scale air raid alert was declared in Ukraine due to the take-off of Russian MiG-31K aircraft, equipped with Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the threat of enemy missile use.
According to the Air Force, the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, has been recorded.
"There is a threat of enemy missile use," the KCMA added.
Recall
On the night of November 29, Russia again launched a combined attack on Kyiv.
In several districts of the capital, damage to high-rise buildings was recorded as a result of the strikes, and a fire in the private sector.
As a result of the attack on Kyiv, 11 people were injured, 5 of whom were hospitalized. Significant damage to residential buildings, fires, and destruction of facades were recorded in several districts of the capital.
Also, due to the Russian attack on Kyiv, a man died in the Sviatoshynskyi district.