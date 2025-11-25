Kyivvodokanal denied claims of alleged hourly water outages

"Kyivvodokanal" denied information spread on social networks about the possible introduction of hourly water cut-offs in the capital. Earlier, such reports appeared in a number of Telegram channels. This was reported by the company's press service, writes UNN.

This is a fake and clickbait, designed for your emotions and invented to increase views on Telegram channels. No water supply schedules have been introduced in the capital! Water supply is carried out in normal mode - the message says.

Kyiv residents are advised to rely exclusively on official sources - the Kyivvodokanal website and the resources of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Recall

On the night of November 25, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using 22 missiles and 464 drones. Air defense forces neutralized 14 missiles, including one "Kinzhal", and 438 drones.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the number of people killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 25 increased to 7 people.