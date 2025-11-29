37 people already injured in Kyiv as a result of Russia's night attack

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of November 29, 37 people were injured and two died. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

"37 people were injured in Kyiv. 15 injured people are currently in hospitals. Two people died," Klitschko said.

As Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko noted, "all fires that arose in Kyiv as a result of the Russian shelling have been extinguished."

According to him, today dozens of locations in the capital and the region came under enemy fire:

as of now, 2 people have died in Kyiv. More than 30 people have been injured. SES specialists rescued about 40 people;

in Kyiv region, 1 person died, more than ten were injured. More than 30 damaged locations were registered there as a result of shelling in Obukhiv, Fastiv, Bucha, and Brovary districts.

"Damage to energy facilities has also been recorded. There are emergency power outages in settlements," the minister noted.

According to him, mobile Invincibility Points have been deployed so that people have warmth and support.

"The police are forced to restrict access to damaged buildings - this is a matter of safety. As soon as rescuers determine the premises to be safe, residents will be allowed to retrieve their belongings," Klymenko said.

Recall

On the night of November 29, Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions; in the morning, more than half a million consumers in the capital were without electricity, another 100,000+ in Kyiv region, and almost 8,000 in Kharkiv region.

On the night of November 29, Russia launched 36 missiles, including 5 Kinzhals, and 596 drones at Ukraine; 19 missiles, including one Kinzhal, and 558 drones were shot down or suppressed.