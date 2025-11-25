Massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of November 25: emergency rescue operations completed

Emergency rescue operations in Kyiv have been completed after Russia's massive night attack, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of combined strikes, 7 people died, and 21 more people were injured, including 1 child. Emergency workers rescued 18 people, including 3 children.

Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii died in Kyiv from a Russian strike on November 25

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 64 people.

In total, 177 rescuers and 42 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service, including heavy engineering equipment, worked at various locations.

Recall

On the night of November 25, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using 22 missiles and 464 drones. Air defense forces neutralized 14 missiles, including one "Kinzhal", and 438 drones.