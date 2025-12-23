Most cruise missiles during the night attack of the Russian Federation on December 23 were intercepted by F-16 aircraft - Ihnat

Most of the cruise missiles during Russia's night attack on the night of December 23 were intercepted by F-16 aircraft. This was stated on the air of "Kyiv24" by the head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, as reported by UNN.

"Kinzhal" missiles, as we have already said, although not intercepted by Patriot, did not reach their targets. And out of 35 cruise missiles, 34 were shot down. These missiles were mainly intercepted by F-16 aircraft. - said Ihnat.

Let us remind you that

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 635 drones and 38 missiles, including 3 "Kinzhal" missiles; 587 drones and 34 cruise missiles were shot down or suppressed, and three enemy aeroballistic missiles did not reach their targets.