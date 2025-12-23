$42.150.10
12:03 PM • 6024 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 6190 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 10499 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 7608 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
08:27 AM • 12111 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 19634 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 35881 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 51868 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 79473 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44600 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Most cruise missiles during the night attack of the Russian Federation on December 23 were intercepted by F-16 aircraft - Ihnat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Most of the 34 cruise missiles shot down during the night attack of the Russian Federation on December 23 were intercepted by F-16 aircraft. Three "Kinzhal" missiles did not reach their targets, although they were not intercepted by Patriot.

Most cruise missiles during the night attack of the Russian Federation on December 23 were intercepted by F-16 aircraft - Ihnat

Most of the cruise missiles during Russia's night attack on the night of December 23 were intercepted by F-16 aircraft. This was stated on the air of "Kyiv24" by the head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, as reported by UNN.

"Kinzhal" missiles, as we have already said, although not intercepted by Patriot, did not reach their targets. And out of 35 cruise missiles, 34 were shot down. These missiles were mainly intercepted by F-16 aircraft.

- said Ihnat.

Let us remind you that

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 635 drones and 38 missiles, including 3 "Kinzhal" missiles; 587 drones and 34 cruise missiles were shot down or suppressed, and three enemy aeroballistic missiles did not reach their targets.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Yurii Ihnat
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon