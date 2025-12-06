Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several cities

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
06:15 PM • 10126 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 17482 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 18647 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 37847 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 29733 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 32310 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 43753 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 49709 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 42247 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 75786 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.2m/s
84%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Denmark to reduce aid to Ukraine in 2026December 5, 02:12 PM • 8174 views
Sikorski called Nawrocki's demands for apologies and gratitude from Ukraine "disgusting" but invited Zelenskyy to visitDecember 5, 03:02 PM • 8446 views
New York in the grip of frosts and ice: fluctuating temperatures break 80-year recordDecember 5, 04:49 PM • 4706 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 12960 views
Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on GroznyVideo10:31 PM • 4814 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 12968 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 30317 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 37839 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 42434 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 75780 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Washington, D.C.
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 17869 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 26032 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 28648 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 42563 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 42274 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
ChatGPT
Starlink
Airbus A320 series

Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several cities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

On the night of December 6, Ukraine suffered a massive enemy attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat due to the take-off of a MiG-31K; explosions were heard in Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, and the surrounding region.

Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several cities

Ukraine came under a massive enemy attack on the night of Saturday, December 6. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At 1:22 AM, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) warned of an air threat.

All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K take-off recorded!

- noted the Air Force.

Soon, media reported the first explosions - in particular, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, as well as Kyiv and the region came under attack.

Air defense is working in the capital. Stay in shelters. The city is under enemy attack

- warned the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report the launch of enemy Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. In addition, there are 2 missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total salvo of up to 14 Kalibr missiles.

Recall

On the night of November 30, Ukrainian air defense repelled another Russian drone attack, destroying and suppressing over a hundred drones that Russia tried to hit targets in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, after Russia's attack with 36 missiles and almost 600 drones, sent a message about frozen Russian assets and steps to end the war29.11.25, 10:36 • 8444 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv