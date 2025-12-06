Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several cities

Ukraine came under a massive enemy attack on the night of Saturday, December 6. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At 1:22 AM, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) warned of an air threat.

All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K take-off recorded! - noted the Air Force.

Soon, media reported the first explosions - in particular, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, as well as Kyiv and the region came under attack.

Air defense is working in the capital. Stay in shelters. The city is under enemy attack - warned the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report the launch of enemy Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. In addition, there are 2 missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total salvo of up to 14 Kalibr missiles.

Recall

On the night of November 30, Ukrainian air defense repelled another Russian drone attack, destroying and suppressing over a hundred drones that Russia tried to hit targets in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, after Russia's attack with 36 missiles and almost 600 drones, sent a message about frozen Russian assets and steps to end the war