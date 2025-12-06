Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several cities
On the night of December 6, Ukraine suffered a massive enemy attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat due to the take-off of a MiG-31K; explosions were heard in Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, and the surrounding region.
Ukraine came under a massive enemy attack on the night of Saturday, December 6. This is reported by UNN.
At 1:22 AM, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) warned of an air threat.
All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K take-off recorded!
Soon, media reported the first explosions - in particular, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, as well as Kyiv and the region came under attack.
Air defense is working in the capital. Stay in shelters. The city is under enemy attack
Meanwhile, monitoring channels report the launch of enemy Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. In addition, there are 2 missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total salvo of up to 14 Kalibr missiles.
