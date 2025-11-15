Overnight, air defense forces destroyed 93 targets with which Russia attacked Ukraine from the sky

On the night of November 15, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using Kinzhals and over a hundred attack drones. The defense forces repelled most of the targets, but a number of hits and damages were recorded in various regions of the country. This was reported on Telegram by the Air Force of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that from the evening of November 14 and throughout the night, Russia launched an attack with three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and released 135 attack drones of various types – Shahed, Gerbera, and other modifications. Launches were carried out from several directions: Russian regions of Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Rostov (Millerovo area), from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and also from temporarily occupied Crimea (Chaud, Gvardeyskoye). About 80 UAVs were Shaheds.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare crews, and unmanned systems forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Preliminary results, published as of 09:00, indicate the successful interception or suppression of two out of three Kinzhal missiles and 91 enemy drones in various directions – northern, southern, and eastern. At the same time, one missile and 41 drones reached their targets in 13 locations, and fragments of downed aircraft were recorded in four more places.

The Air Force notes that the attack was still ongoing as of 09:00: several enemy drones remained in the sky, and the work of Ukrainian air defense continued.

