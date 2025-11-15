Overnight, air defense forces destroyed 93 targets with which Russia attacked Ukraine from the sky

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
November 14, 06:09 PM • 23196 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 43179 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 32077 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 29971 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 25855 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 17708 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 46716 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 41398 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 57133 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 31367 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Maduro called on Americans to unite with Venezuela for peace in the USNovember 15, 12:09 AM • 8398 views
Former Chornobyl NPP employees and their families lived in the house in Troieshchyna, which was hit by a "Shahed" on November 14.November 15, 12:25 AM • 12230 views
North Korea has reduced shell supplies to Russia and started producing FPV drones - HURNovember 15, 12:58 AM • 6754 views
Hungary will redirect its €1.5 million from the European Peace Facility to the Lebanese army, not the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Szijjártó02:04 AM • 2930 views
US successfully tests B61-12 tactical thermonuclear aerial bomb: details04:58 AM • 3698 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 46708 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 41392 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 32606 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 57124 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 285515 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Sundar Pichai
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 14745 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 46709 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 19589 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 36153 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 85168 views
Actual
Technology
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Social network
Heating

Overnight, air defense forces destroyed 93 targets with which Russia attacked Ukraine from the sky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Overnight, Russians launched over 130 attack UAVs and Kinzhal-type missiles at Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down most of the targets, but there were hits and falling debris in several locations.

Overnight, air defense forces destroyed 93 targets with which Russia attacked Ukraine from the sky

On the night of November 15, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using Kinzhals and over a hundred attack drones. The defense forces repelled most of the targets, but a number of hits and damages were recorded in various regions of the country. This was reported on Telegram by the Air Force of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that from the evening of November 14 and throughout the night, Russia launched an attack with three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and released 135 attack drones of various types – Shahed, Gerbera, and other modifications. Launches were carried out from several directions: Russian regions of Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Rostov (Millerovo area), from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and also from temporarily occupied Crimea (Chaud, Gvardeyskoye). About 80 UAVs were Shaheds.

Part. A fire engulfed an industrial enterprise in the Ryazan region after a drone attack, an oil refinery was probably attacked

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare crews, and unmanned systems forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Preliminary results, published as of 09:00, indicate the successful interception or suppression of two out of three Kinzhal missiles and 91 enemy drones in various directions – northern, southern, and eastern. At the same time, one missile and 41 drones reached their targets in 13 locations, and fragments of downed aircraft were recorded in four more places.

The Air Force notes that the attack was still ongoing as of 09:00: several enemy drones remained in the sky, and the work of Ukrainian air defense continued.

Part. More than 250 attacks per day: Ukrainian Armed Forces hold back the most powerful Russian assaults near Pokrovsk (maps)

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine