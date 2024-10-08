Former CEO of Central GOK found dead in Kryvyi Rih - media

In Kryvyi Rih , Dnipropetrovs'k region, the former director general of the Central Mining and Processing Plant and former candidate for mayor Dmytro Shevchyk was found dead. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne.

Shevchyk was reportedly found dead on October 8. This information was confirmed to Suspilne by its own police sources.

Shevchyk was born on July 13, 1977. In 1999 he graduated from Kyiv National Economic University, specializing in marketing, with a degree in economics. In 2015 he graduated from the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine, specializing in public administration, with a master's degree in public administration. Also in 2003 he graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, specializing in international law, Master of International Law.

In 2015 he was elected as a deputy of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council from the Opposition Bloc party. He was a member of the permanent commission of the regional council on entrepreneurship, processing industry, trade and consumer services.

In the local elections of 2020 , he ran for the mayor of Kryvyi Rih from the Servant of the People party. He came in second in the first round of voting, garnering 25.94% of the vote and advancing to the second round. His rival was the incumbent mayor Yuriy Vilkul, who received 44.96% of the vote in the first round, but withdrew his candidacy for health reasons and in favor of the representative of the OPFL Kostyantyn Pavlov.

