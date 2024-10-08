Former CEO of Central GOK found dead in Kryvyi Rih - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 26674 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95257 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160581 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134337 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141123 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138085 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179069 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111967 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170251 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104693 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139126 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138780 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 82660 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106774 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108930 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160581 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179069 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170251 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197685 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186736 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138780 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139126 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145440 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136927 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153914 views
Actual
Former CEO of Central GOK found dead in Kryvyi Rih - media

Former CEO of Central GOK found dead in Kryvyi Rih - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11209 views

The body of Dmytro Shevchyk, former CEO of Central Mining and Processing Plant and a candidate for mayor, is found in Kryvyi Rih. Shevchik was found dead on October 8.

In Kryvyi Rih , Dnipropetrovs'k region, the former director general of the Central Mining and Processing Plant and former candidate for mayor  Dmytro Shevchyk was found dead. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne. 

Shevchyk was reportedly found dead on October 8. This information was confirmed to Suspilne by its own police sources.

Shevchyk was born on July 13, 1977. In 1999 he graduated from Kyiv National Economic University, specializing in marketing, with a degree in economics. In 2015 he graduated from the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine, specializing in public administration, with a master's degree in public administration. Also in 2003 he graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, specializing in international law, Master of International Law. 

In 2015 he was elected as a deputy of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council from the Opposition Bloc party. He was a member of the permanent commission of the regional council on entrepreneurship, processing industry, trade and consumer services.

In the local elections of 2020 , he ran for the mayor of Kryvyi Rih from the Servant of the People party. He came in second in the first round of voting, garnering 25.94% of the vote and advancing to the second round. His rival was the incumbent mayor Yuriy Vilkul, who received 44.96% of the vote in the first round, but withdrew his candidacy for health reasons and in favor of the representative of the OPFL Kostyantyn Pavlov.

Dnipropetrovs'k region exposes fictitious services scheme that caused multimillion-dollar budget losses08.10.24, 13:58 • 10075 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
taras-shevchenko-national-university-of-kyivTaras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv
dniproDnipro
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

Contact us about advertising