Dnipropetrovs'k region exposes fictitious services scheme that caused multimillion-dollar budget losses

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 20340 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 91976 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159761 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133937 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140854 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137957 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178633 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111949 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169891 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Dnipropetrovs'k region exposes fictitious services scheme that caused multimillion-dollar budget losses

Dnipropetrovs'k region exposes fictitious services scheme that caused multimillion-dollar budget losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10075 views

Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme to embezzle budget funds through fictitious advertising services for the Dnipro City Council. Nine members of the criminal organization were detained, the amount of losses exceeds UAH 34 million.

Misappropriation of public funds based on a scheme of fictitious advertising and marketing services for the Dnipro City Council was exposed.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

A scheme to embezzle budget funds was exposed in Dnipropetrovs'k region. It involved the provision of fictitious advertising and marketing services for the Dnipro City Council.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the following is known:

The entrepreneur, whose company previously provided advertising services to Dnipro city utilities, lobbied for the victory of controlled individual entrepreneurs in tenders for the purchase of advertising and marketing services for the Dnipro City Council.

In real life, the owners of these businesses work as manicurists, construction workers, taxi drivers, accountants, electrical appliance salespeople, and other professionals. In other words, their work has nothing to do with providing professional SMM services.

However, it was with them that the specialized municipal enterprise of the Dnipro City Council signed contracts for the provision of advertising and marketing services, including coverage of the activities of the city council and executive bodies through media, social networks, and messengers.

The amount of established losses to the budget under this scheme is over UAH 34 million. According to the case file, the funds were misappropriated by three owners of local advertising agencies who acted in cooperation with city council officials.  

- the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office informs.

Currently, nine members of the criminal organization have been detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC. One of the perpetrators has been hiding abroad since 2023.

During the searches of the suspects' residences and workplaces, the SBU seized mobile phones with correspondence on criminal activity, bank cards used for cash transactions, original financial and business documents and other evidence of criminal offenses.

Image

Recall

UNN reported that law enforcement officers announced a search of a construction company that carries out repair and construction work on state infrastructure facilities. The company is suspected of causing more than a billion hryvnias in damage to the budget.

Fraudsters send fake letters in Kharkiv region on behalf of RMA head15.08.24, 22:34 • 23614 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
dniproDnipro

