Europe's oldest Livingston palm tree blooms in the capital's botanical garden

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32230 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 120230 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 75334 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 286487 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 241882 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193976 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232532 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251893 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157935 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372219 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 91671 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 114813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81512 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52452 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 53137 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 120231 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 286488 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 216894 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 241883 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21746 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29711 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29529 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74895 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81965 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Europe's oldest Livingston palm tree blooms in the capital's botanical garden

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35503 views

In the Kyiv greenhouse of the Fomin Botanical Garden, a 200-year-old Livingston palm tree, which is the oldest representative of its species in Europe, has blossomed.

Europe's oldest Livingston palm tree blooms in the capital's botanical garden

In Kyiv, in the greenhouse of the Fomin Botanical Garden, a 200-year-old Livingston palm tree has blossomed. The palm tree blooms in winter because it is native to Australia, where it is summer. This was reported on the Facebook page of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, UNN reports .

Every year, we look forward to seeing our beauty bloom. However, in 2023, it made us nervous: due to the war, explosions and blackouts, it did not bloom for the first time. And this year, thanks to the efforts of our employees, our beauty has been saved and is now pleasing,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the height of the Australian lady is 30 meters. Researchers at the Kyiv National University Botanical Garden have proven that this is the maximum height of a palm tree of this species in nature. The tree throws its blooming inflorescences above the leaves, right under the roof of the greenhouse.

The glass building of the Botanical Gardens greenhouse was built for this beauty. Our Australian Livingston palm has a friend, the Chinese Livingston palm, which is a little shorter and younger, but also blooming,

- noted in the botanical garden.

A stain, possibly made of oil products, was spotted in the capital's lake: an investigation has been launched2/22/24, 12:01 PM • 34901 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

CultureKyiv
Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv
Australia
Europe
Kyiv
