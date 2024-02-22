Europe's oldest Livingston palm tree blooms in the capital's botanical garden

In Kyiv, in the greenhouse of the Fomin Botanical Garden, a 200-year-old Livingston palm tree has blossomed. The palm tree blooms in winter because it is native to Australia, where it is summer. This was reported on the Facebook page of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, UNN reports .

Every year, we look forward to seeing our beauty bloom. However, in 2023, it made us nervous: due to the war, explosions and blackouts, it did not bloom for the first time. And this year, thanks to the efforts of our employees, our beauty has been saved and is now pleasing, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the height of the Australian lady is 30 meters. Researchers at the Kyiv National University Botanical Garden have proven that this is the maximum height of a palm tree of this species in nature. The tree throws its blooming inflorescences above the leaves, right under the roof of the greenhouse.

The glass building of the Botanical Gardens greenhouse was built for this beauty. Our Australian Livingston palm has a friend, the Chinese Livingston palm, which is a little shorter and younger, but also blooming, - noted in the botanical garden.

