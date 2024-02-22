$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
A stain, possibly made of oil products, was spotted in the capital's lake: an investigation has been launched

Kyiv

 • 34901 views

The investigation was launched after oily spots were found on a lake in Kyiv's Obolon district, which may indicate the discharge of oil products that pollute the water.

A stain, possibly made of oil products, was spotted in the capital's lake: an investigation has been launched

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the pollution of Kyrylivske Lake in Kyiv's Obolon district. A stain of probably oil products was found on the reservoir. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

As noted, during the monitoring of social networks, the prosecutor's office found information about the pollution of the Kyrylivske Lake in the Obolon district of the capital.

Prosecutors together with police officers went to the lake.

Thus, during the inspection, oily spots with a characteristic odor were found on the surface of Lake Kyrylivske in the Obolon district of the capital, which may indicate a discharge of oil products

- the statement said.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the rules for the protection of water (water bodies), if this has caused pollution of surface or groundwater and aquifers, sources of drinking or medicinal water or a change in their natural properties, or depletion of water sources and has created a danger to human life, health or the environment (part 1 of Article 242 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Law enforcement officers will find out the circumstances of the water pollution, establish the amount of damage caused, the sources of pollution and the persons involved.

To prevent the spread of contamination to the water body, the leak was covered with a special sorbent.  

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

