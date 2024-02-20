After a conflict in a Kyiv hotel in Pechersk, one of the visitors shot another with a traumatic pistol

During the conflict, a shooting occurred in one of the hotels in the capital's Pechersk district, and a man was wounded. This was reported by the Kyiv police, reports UNN.

Details

The police reported that during a sudden conflict between the two visitors, one of them hit the other, and then pulled out a traumatic pistol and fired a shot at the victim. The victim was injured and was treated by doctors on the spot.

The investigative team of the Pechersk Police Department, which arrived at the scene, identified the attacker as a native of Lviv region born in 1998. He was detained and faces up to seven years in prison for his actions.

The Investigation Department of the Pechersk Police Department initiated criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The detainee was served a notice of suspicion.

