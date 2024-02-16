Killed neighbor over loud music: in Kyiv a man faces 15 years behind bars

In Kyiv, a man was detained and arrested on suspicion of killing his neighbor because of loud music, the Kyiv Main Police Department reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

The police received a report of a fight in one of the high-rise buildings in the Solomyansky district. An investigative team was sent there.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found a man with stab wounds to his chest. Doctors immediately hospitalized him in a medical facility.

"The police found out that the victim and his friends were drinking alcohol in his apartment and listening to music loudly. At that time, his neighbor and a friend came to him and demanded that he stop the noise. During the conflict, one of the men stabbed the owner of the apartment three times in the chest and fled," the police said.

"The victim died in the hospital from his injuries," law enforcement officials said.

Police operatives tracked down and detained the attacker in a few hours. "He was a Kyiv resident born in 2002," the police said.

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion of premeditated murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code). The court placed the man under arrest. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

