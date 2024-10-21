Managing ARMA is easy if you have a gold medal: Head of the Agency Duma tells how she became an expert in asset recovery

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Managing ARMA is easy if you have a gold medal: Head of the Agency Duma tells how she became an expert in asset recovery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13990 views

Olena Duma, the head of ARMA, denies the accusation that she lacks the experience to lead the agency. She cites her gold medal, law degree and work experience.

Managing ARMA is easy if you have a gold medal: Head of the Agency Duma tells how she became an expert in asset recovery

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, has rejected accusations that she lacks the experience to lead ARMA, arguing that she graduated from high school with a gold medal and has "tremendous experience." She stated this in an interview with the BBC, UNN reports

Details

The appointment of Olena Duma as the head of the ARMA caused a flurry of criticism among anti-corruption activists. One of the arguments against her appointment was her lack of experience in this area.

"And what is the evidence for this information? I have a secondary education with a gold medal, I have a law degree from the best national university in Ukraine, I have practical experience and public service in the government, the Cabinet of Ministers, various ministries and departments. I held senior positions, have almost 15 years of experience in legal practice, was a leader of national platforms, defended the constitutional rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens, was a corruption whistleblower and headed the Social Insurance Fund," Duma said in an interview.

She added that she does not consider it necessary to respond to "such things" because statements about lack of experience are "just saying.

It is worth noting that Olena Duma was dismissed from the Social Insurance Fund. The reason for this was the results of the work of the Fund's temporary commission to study the issue of Duma's compliance with Ukrainian legislation on labor and compulsory state social insurance for the period from January 31, 2020 to April 22, 2020. No wonder anti-corruption activists had questions about her "crazy experience.

Add

In general, statements about the non-transparent and ineffective work of the ARMA and its head, Olena Duma, have been made repeatedly. A petition calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma from her position due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assetswas even posted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

In addition, more than three weeks ago all members of the ARMA Public Council resigned from their positions. At the meeting, they emphasized the lack of transparency in the work of the ARMA and the fact that the agency creates artificial obstacles to the implementation of public control over its activities. They also stated that the ARMA leadership systematically ignores their appeals and does not involve them in the development of regulations, in violation of the law.

Ihor Chobitko, the former chairman of the public council at the ARMA, in a commentary to UNN , emphasized that after the self-dissolution of the public council, the ARMA was left without external control, and therefore cannot be called transparent.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv
Ukraine
