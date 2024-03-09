Shevchenko Prize 2024: winners announced

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21517 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 73971 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52039 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 232372 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204962 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181406 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224554 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250071 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155940 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371820 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184910 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 69658 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 89597 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53707 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46128 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 24297 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 74007 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 232407 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 186830 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204987 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14371 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23012 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23378 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47495 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55054 views
Shevchenko Prize 2024: winners announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32698 views

President Zelenskyy has approved the list of winners of the prestigious Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine for 2024, recognizing artists, poets, journalists, composers, and theater figures for their outstanding contribution to the development of culture.

Shevchenko Prize 2024: winners announced

On Saturday, March 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the list of winners of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine in 2024 by his decree. The corresponding decree No. 143/2024 was published on the official website of the president, UNN reports .

Details

Winners of the Shevchenko Prize 2024

  • Susana Jamaladinova (Jamala), an artist, for her album "Qirim";
  • Andrii Yermolenko, artist, for his series of artworks "Ukrainian resistance";
  • Dmytro Lazutkin, a poet, for his book of poetry, Bookmark;
  • Yevhen Maloletka, Mstyslav Chernov, Vasyla Stepanenko, and journalists - for a series of journalistic materials about the siege of Mariupol (reports, photo and video reports, investigations, and the film "20 Days in Mariupol");
  • Carmella Tsepkolenko, a composer, for her cantatas Reading History based on the poetry of Oksana Zabuzhko, Where Are You From, Black Roll, a Flock of Birds, based on the poetry of Serhiy Zhadan, Duet for Violin and Double Bass, and Symphony No. 5;
  • Yaryna Chornohuz, a poet, for her book of poetry, [dasein: defense of presence];
  • Ivan Uryvsky, stage director, Tetyana Ovsiychuk, production designer, Susanna Karpenko, choirmaster, for the play The Witch of Konotop based on the novel by Hryhoriy Kvitka-Osnovyanenko at the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater.

It is noted that the President has set the amount of the award for 2023 at UAH 429 thousand each.

Recall

On March 4, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree announcing the winners of Ukraine's highest cultural award, the Taras Shevchenko National Prize.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Culture
Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv
Taras Shevchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
