Shevchenko Prize 2024: winners announced

On Saturday, March 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the list of winners of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine in 2024 by his decree. The corresponding decree No. 143/2024 was published on the official website of the president, UNN reports .

Winners of the Shevchenko Prize 2024

Susana Jamaladinova (Jamala), an artist, for her album "Qirim";

Andrii Yermolenko, artist, for his series of artworks "Ukrainian resistance";

Dmytro Lazutkin, a poet, for his book of poetry, Bookmark;

Yevhen Maloletka, Mstyslav Chernov, Vasyla Stepanenko, and journalists - for a series of journalistic materials about the siege of Mariupol (reports, photo and video reports, investigations, and the film "20 Days in Mariupol");

Carmella Tsepkolenko, a composer, for her cantatas Reading History based on the poetry of Oksana Zabuzhko, Where Are You From, Black Roll, a Flock of Birds, based on the poetry of Serhiy Zhadan, Duet for Violin and Double Bass, and Symphony No. 5;

Yaryna Chornohuz, a poet, for her book of poetry, [dasein: defense of presence];

Ivan Uryvsky, stage director, Tetyana Ovsiychuk, production designer, Susanna Karpenko, choirmaster, for the play The Witch of Konotop based on the novel by Hryhoriy Kvitka-Osnovyanenko at the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater.

It is noted that the President has set the amount of the award for 2023 at UAH 429 thousand each.

On March 4, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree announcing the winners of Ukraine's highest cultural award, the Taras Shevchenko National Prize.