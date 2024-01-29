ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Maryna Bezrukova appointed head of the Defense Procurement Agency

Maryna Bezrukova appointed head of the Defense Procurement Agency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19858 views

Maryna Bezrukova has been appointed Director of the Defense Procurement Agency of Ukraine. This is the first step in reforming the agency in line with NATO standards and preventing corruption in defense procurement.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has issued an order appointing Maryna Bezrukova as director of the state enterprise Defense Procurement Agency. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

The Ministry of Defense is building a new procurement architecture that will make corruption impossible and comply with NATO standards. The change of management is the first step towards a radical reboot of the Defense Procurement Agency. Our priority is to provide our soldiers with everything they need in a timely and high-quality manner. No room for corruption,

- said Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov.

Details

The ministry noted that Bezrukova has more than 20 years of experience in supply chain management and partnership development with foreign companies (USA, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa). In 2017-2024, she worked at the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, where she developed and implemented a modern procurement policy based on the principles of transparency, efficiency and distribution of powers.

For example, Ukrenergo was one of the first state-owned companies to transfer all procurement to the ProZorro platform, create an institute of authorized persons responsible for procurement, a supply chain management directorate with category management in procurement, and introduce auxiliary internal audit and compliance functions.

This resulted in a 14% reduction in procurement prices on average; a 20% reduction in the average procurement time; and the professional development of the procurement team. Over the past five years, Ukrenergo has saved over UAH 1.2 billion on procurement.

Efficient and transparent arms procurement is a guarantee of national security, and transparency, digitalization and zero tolerance to corruption are the main principles of our work. We must focus on innovation and strategic partnerships to provide the most modern weapons for the Armed Forces. By favoring advanced technologies and constantly improving our own arsenal, we will significantly improve the equipment of our troops,

- Bezrukova emphasized.

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Defense, the change of the head is the first step towards the transformation of the Defense Procurement Agency. The next step is to create a Supervisory Board of professional and competent international managers.

For reference

Maryna Bezrukova holds a master's degree in finance (Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, 2001), a specialist in law (Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, 2007), and a master's degree in business management (MBA, Kyiv School of Economics, 2020). Since January 2017, she has worked at NPC Ukrenergo as a member of the Management Board, Director of Supply Chain Management, etc. Previously, she worked in the corporate sector in companies of various economic segments.

"We are preparing new defense packages for our soldiers" - Zelenskyy28.01.24, 21:30 • 31387 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
kyiv-school-of-economicsKyiv School of Economics
taras-shevchenko-national-university-of-kyivTaras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
africaAfrica
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

