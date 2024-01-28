"We are preparing new defense packages for our soldiers" - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 8727 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104099 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131791 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132106 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173195 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170392 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277882 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178082 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167059 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148752 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 35809 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 99138 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 96375 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101333 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 51183 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 8727 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277882 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246233 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231413 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256821 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 15396 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131791 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104457 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104554 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120787 views
"We are preparing new defense packages for our soldiers" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31389 views

Zelenskiy announced new defense assistance agreements with partners to strengthen the Ukrainian army. He said Ukraine would receive more weapons, ammunition, and equipment from defense coalitions every week.

In an evening address on January 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new agreements with partner countries for the next week, UNN reports .

Details

For the new week, we already have a schedule of international communication that will strengthen our country. Both in terms of positions in Europe - in relations with the European Union and with our neighbors in the European Union, and in terms of international institutions - those that are supposed to protect international law, and, of course, we are preparing new defense packages for our soldiers. As a result of the new week, we can say that Ukraine has become stronger

Zelensky said.

According to him, it is important that "every week adds more clear agreements to our bilateral relations with partners, and more stability to defense coalitions in the supply of weapons, shells and equipment.

I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps in this way - to make the agreements work, and the resilience of our soldiers is based on the resilience of our partners

Zelensky added

Zelenskyy holds a meeting with the Chief of Staff: he instructed to prepare plans for further air cover of cities and critical facilities26.01.24, 15:19 • 23897 views

Lilia Podolyak

War
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising