"We are preparing new defense packages for our soldiers" - Zelenskyy

In an evening address on January 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new agreements with partner countries for the next week, UNN reports .

Details

For the new week, we already have a schedule of international communication that will strengthen our country. Both in terms of positions in Europe - in relations with the European Union and with our neighbors in the European Union, and in terms of international institutions - those that are supposed to protect international law, and, of course, we are preparing new defense packages for our soldiers. As a result of the new week, we can say that Ukraine has become stronger Zelensky said.

According to him, it is important that "every week adds more clear agreements to our bilateral relations with partners, and more stability to defense coalitions in the supply of weapons, shells and equipment.

I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps in this way - to make the agreements work, and the resilience of our soldiers is based on the resilience of our partners Zelensky added

