Zelenskyy holds a meeting with the Chief of Staff: he instructed to prepare plans for further air cover of cities and critical facilities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he had held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff , where the participants discussed the situation in the areas of Avdiivka, Kupyansk and in the south, as well as the issue of shells and drones. The Head of State also instructed to prepare plans for further air cover of cities, communities and critical facilities, UNN reports.

Held a meeting. Avdiivka, Kupyansk, the south - all the most important areas of our actions. Detailed reports by Chief Commander Zaluzhny, Commanders Syrsky, Tarnavsky, Moskalev, Hnatov and others - Zelensky wrote on social media.

According to him, another focus of attention is shells. "Search for new contracts, interaction with partners on the rhythm of the MTC, constant increase in our own production. Also, drones, work on increasing both the volume and range of use," Zelenskyy said.

He heard a report on the protection of frontline and border areas, especially from Russian air terror. Instructed to prepare detailed plans for further air protection of cities, communities and critical facilities - the President said.

Ramstein 18: Austin calls for "digging deep" to provide Ukraine with more air defense and interception capabilities