Zelenskyy holds a meeting with the Chief of Staff: he instructed to prepare plans for further air cover of cities and critical facilities

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 33786 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 57633 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 41813 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 45346 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113923 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117365 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 150036 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142769 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179186 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172811 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 85635 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103984 views
British Prime Minister names three key conditions for peace in Ukraine

British Prime Minister names three key conditions for peace in Ukraine

March 2, 10:58 AM • 32154 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 76458 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 52794 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 57778 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113938 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290605 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257415 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242408 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 33891 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103984 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 150042 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110400 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 110180 views
Actual
Zelenskyy holds a meeting with the Chief of Staff: he instructed to prepare plans for further air cover of cities and critical facilities

Zelenskyy holds a meeting with the Chief of Staff: he instructed to prepare plans for further air cover of cities and critical facilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23899 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting to discuss the situation in Avdiivka, Kupiansk, and the south, as well as the issue of shells and drones. He instructed to prepare plans for further air defense of cities, towns and critical facilities.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he had held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff , where the participants discussed the situation in the areas of Avdiivka, Kupyansk and in the south, as well as the issue of shells and drones. The Head of State also instructed to prepare plans for further air cover of cities, communities and critical facilities, UNN reports.

Held a meeting. Avdiivka, Kupyansk, the south - all the most important areas of our actions. Detailed reports by Chief Commander Zaluzhny, Commanders Syrsky, Tarnavsky, Moskalev, Hnatov and others

- Zelensky wrote on social media.

According to him, another focus of attention is shells. "Search for new contracts, interaction with partners on the rhythm of the MTC, constant increase in our own production. Also, drones, work on increasing both the volume and range of use," Zelenskyy said.

He heard a report on the protection of frontline and border areas, especially from Russian air terror. Instructed to prepare detailed plans for further air protection of cities, communities and critical facilities

- the President said.

Ramstein 18: Austin calls for "digging deep" to provide Ukraine with more air defense and interception capabilities23.01.24, 16:00 • 24994 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

Contact us about advertising