russia has increased spending on information warfare against Ukraine - Ukrainian troops representative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 89493 views

This year, russia has allocated record funding for information warfare and operations against Ukraine, including disinformation campaigns, paid-for articles, and efforts to prevent Ukraine from obtaining weapons.

russia has increased spending on information warfare against Ukraine - Ukrainian troops representative

The russian authorities will spend record amounts of money this year to conduct an information war against Ukraine. Taras Dziuba, chief specialist of the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the We-Ukraine channel, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that since the beginning of this year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been noticing an intensification of actions at the front, a sharp increase in air, missile and artillery strikes on our territory, which are taking place almost along the entire border. In addition, russia has intensified its attacks on the information front.

They have done something else: this year, the russian budget has allocated a record amount of money for information warfare and information operations. It's not just spies, it's spreading disinformation, paying for articles in leading world publications, holding conferences and seminars to promote russian world projects

- Dziuba said.

There has also been an increase in subversive activities, such as sabotage, diversions and intimidation, in Ukraine's partner countries. There has also been a significant increase in efforts to ensure that Kyiv does not receive any serious weapons that could quickly change the situation at the front. Dziuba clarified that all this is being done together as part of a single strategy that the Russians have chosen for this year.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
