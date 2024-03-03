$41.340.03
Ukraine braces for Russian disinformation attacks on Zelenskiy - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34581 views

Ukraine is preparing for a Kremlin-sponsored disinformation campaign aimed at undermining President Zelenskyy's credibility as the end of his term approaches.

Ukraine braces for Russian disinformation attacks on Zelenskiy - Bloomberg

Kyiv is preparing for a Kremlin-sponsored disinformation campaign against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russia will try to undermine the President's credibility among the Ukrainian population, especially the military, Bloomberg reports, citing sources, UNN reports. 

Details 

As noted, the centerpiece of the Kremlin's efforts will be an attempt to undermine Zelenskyy's democratic legitimacy in the eyes of the public as his five-year term in office comes to an end. 

"This is not the opinion of Western partners or perhaps someone inside Ukraine - this is the narrative and program of the Russian Federation," Zelenskiy said earlier this week. He said that the intelligence of the Group of Seven countries had received documents confirming the Kremlin's plan.

According to the newspaper, Zelenskiy raised the issue with a group of lawmakers at a closed-door meeting last month, urging them to make sure that "the position of legitimacy does not spread.

Presidential Intelligence Committee warns of intensification of Russian special operation "Maidan-3" in the coming weeks27.02.24, 16:37 • 79472 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
G7
Bloomberg L.P.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
