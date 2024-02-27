Presidential Intelligence Committee warns of intensification of Russian special operation "Maidan-3" in the coming weeks

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39250 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 151675 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90993 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 323740 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 267064 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201934 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237614 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253061 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159184 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372470 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79238 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 151683 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 323751 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 229153 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 267071 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26705 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35492 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33715 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93041 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99752 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Presidential Intelligence Committee warns of intensification of Russian special operation "Maidan-3" in the coming weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 79472 views

Ukraine's Presidential Intelligence Committee warns that Russia's Maidan-3 operation to destabilize Ukraine will intensify and aim to undermine global support for Ukraine in the coming months.

Presidential Intelligence Committee warns of intensification of Russian special operation "Maidan-3" in the coming weeks

The enemy's "Maidan-3" special operation to destabilize the situation in Ukraine will reach its culmination in March-May this year. In the coming weeks, the Russians will make every effort to spread narratives destructive to global security and attempts to foment conflicts in Ukraine. This is stated in a statement  of the Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine, which was released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, UNN reports

Two years after Russia unleashed a full-scale war of aggression, Ukraine is facing an objective threat to its existence as a state, as a nation, as a community of free and equal people

- the statement said.

It is noted that in the context of deliberate distraction  of the world from the war, the Russian leadership has resorted to the implementation of a plan of planned sabotage, information operations and outright provocations.

The main directions and goals of the enemy are to disrupt Ukrainian mobilization, spread disinformation about Ukraine's inability to win, create and spread fakes about "fatigue from Ukraine" among our partners and allies in the world. The global international goal of the Russians is to reduce the support of our country by the pro-Ukrainian coalition in the world, the Intelligence Committee said. 

The goal of the Russians is to demoralize Ukrainians, sow panic among the population, and to discord everyone, including representatives of the country's political leadership and civil society.

Zelenskyy on the possibility of negotiations with Putin: We will offer a platform where he can agree that he has lost this war25.02.24, 17:54 • 128523 views

It is reported that in November last year, as part of the Maidan-3 special operation, Russia spent almost $250 million on spreading anti-Ukrainian sentiment on the Telegram platform alone. The total budget of the operation amounted to an astronomical $1.5 billion. This is the most expensive "action" of the Russian special services in history, the committee noted. 

Special Operation Maidan 3 will reach its culmination in March-May 2024, and in the coming weeks the enemy will make every effort to spread narratives destructive to global security and attempt to incite conflicts - both inside Ukraine and in other parts of the world where there is effective support for Ukraine

- the committee emphasized.

Reportedly, the Russians will try to question the legitimacy of the government decisions made in Ukraine after May 20, spread panic and disbelief, artificially oppose civilians and the military, quarrel with our allies, and spread all sorts of "conspiracy theories" in society. This is happening against the backdrop of Russia's public statements about the creation of new types of superweapons, which, according to Russians, should ensure Russia's technical superiority over the West for the next decade. It follows that resistance to Russia's goals in Ukraine is dangerous for the world, and therefore Russia will push other countries to engage in direct dialogue on Ukraine without our participation.

Russians are conducting Operation Maidan 3 to try to inflict a military defeat on Ukraine in June - Budanov25.02.24, 17:06 • 26410 views

The Russians, through their own agents of influence in Ukraine and around the world, will also rely on organizing various protests and deliberately discredit the prisoner of war exchange process.

According to the enemy's plan, in the first half of June, the situation in our country will be shaken and then, taking advantage of the situation, Ukraine will be defeated militarily in the East, which is the key idea of their operation

- the statement said.

In view of this, the Committee's representatives call on Ukrainian society, international partners and allies to strengthen joint resistance and comprehensive security measures, especially in the information space, to effectively counter global threats and challenges of the new global hybrid war. The war waged by the Russian Federation and its criminal allies against the entire civilized world today. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsKyiv
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87