Presidential Intelligence Committee warns of intensification of Russian special operation "Maidan-3" in the coming weeks

The enemy's "Maidan-3" special operation to destabilize the situation in Ukraine will reach its culmination in March-May this year. In the coming weeks, the Russians will make every effort to spread narratives destructive to global security and attempts to foment conflicts in Ukraine. This is stated in a statement of the Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine, which was released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Two years after Russia unleashed a full-scale war of aggression, Ukraine is facing an objective threat to its existence as a state, as a nation, as a community of free and equal people - the statement said.

It is noted that in the context of deliberate distraction of the world from the war, the Russian leadership has resorted to the implementation of a plan of planned sabotage, information operations and outright provocations.

The main directions and goals of the enemy are to disrupt Ukrainian mobilization, spread disinformation about Ukraine's inability to win, create and spread fakes about "fatigue from Ukraine" among our partners and allies in the world. The global international goal of the Russians is to reduce the support of our country by the pro-Ukrainian coalition in the world, the Intelligence Committee said.

The goal of the Russians is to demoralize Ukrainians, sow panic among the population, and to discord everyone, including representatives of the country's political leadership and civil society.

It is reported that in November last year, as part of the Maidan-3 special operation, Russia spent almost $250 million on spreading anti-Ukrainian sentiment on the Telegram platform alone. The total budget of the operation amounted to an astronomical $1.5 billion. This is the most expensive "action" of the Russian special services in history, the committee noted.

Special Operation Maidan 3 will reach its culmination in March-May 2024, and in the coming weeks the enemy will make every effort to spread narratives destructive to global security and attempt to incite conflicts - both inside Ukraine and in other parts of the world where there is effective support for Ukraine - the committee emphasized.

Reportedly, the Russians will try to question the legitimacy of the government decisions made in Ukraine after May 20, spread panic and disbelief, artificially oppose civilians and the military, quarrel with our allies, and spread all sorts of "conspiracy theories" in society. This is happening against the backdrop of Russia's public statements about the creation of new types of superweapons, which, according to Russians, should ensure Russia's technical superiority over the West for the next decade. It follows that resistance to Russia's goals in Ukraine is dangerous for the world, and therefore Russia will push other countries to engage in direct dialogue on Ukraine without our participation.

The Russians, through their own agents of influence in Ukraine and around the world, will also rely on organizing various protests and deliberately discredit the prisoner of war exchange process.

According to the enemy's plan, in the first half of June, the situation in our country will be shaken and then, taking advantage of the situation, Ukraine will be defeated militarily in the East, which is the key idea of their operation - the statement said.

In view of this, the Committee's representatives call on Ukrainian society, international partners and allies to strengthen joint resistance and comprehensive security measures, especially in the information space, to effectively counter global threats and challenges of the new global hybrid war. The war waged by the Russian Federation and its criminal allies against the entire civilized world today.