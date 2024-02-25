Zelenskyy on the possibility of negotiations with Putin: We will offer a platform where he can agree that he has lost this war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering a question about the possibility of negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that he would be offered a platform on which he could admit that he had lost this war, an UNN correspondent reports .

Can you talk to a deaf person? Can you talk to a person who kills his opponents? So the question is both legal and political. We will offer a platform where he can agree that he lost this war or that it was a big mistake, which is a tragedy for us and the entire democratic world, and therefore there must be justice in this matter, - Zelensky said.

Details

The President is convinced that Ukraine will not lose this war.

We have no alternative, no possibility of losing. What happens if Ukraine loses? We will not exist, - Zelensky added.

He also added that Putin sees himself in power in Russia until 2030 - "And we would like to end him earlier.

In addition, Zelenskyy, speaking about the first Global Peace Summit, noted that a document for establishing a just peace would be developed on this platform and that this document would be handed over to Russia.

Importantly, Zelenskyy reiterated the impossibility of building a path to peace on initiatives proposed by other countries, in addition to the Ukrainian initiative itself.

