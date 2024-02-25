Zelenskyy: 31 thousand Ukrainian servicemen died in this war

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3610 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49042 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187362 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108766 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 365652 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294839 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210906 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243026 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254469 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160585 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108967 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243317 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy: 31 thousand Ukrainian servicemen died in this war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114650 views

Zelenskyy announced that about 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the war with Russia.

31 thousand Ukrainian soldiers were killed in this war. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

"31 thousand Ukrainian soldiers died in this war and it is very painful for us," Zelensky said.

According to him, 180,000 Russians also died in the war, and together with the wounded, the enemy lost 500,000 people.

The president did not announce the number of wounded Ukrainian soldiers so that the enemy did not know how many soldiers left the battlefield.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
