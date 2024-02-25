Zelenskyy: 31 thousand Ukrainian servicemen died in this war

31 thousand Ukrainian soldiers were killed in this war. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

"31 thousand Ukrainian soldiers died in this war and it is very painful for us," Zelensky said.

According to him, 180,000 Russians also died in the war, and together with the wounded, the enemy lost 500,000 people.

The president did not announce the number of wounded Ukrainian soldiers so that the enemy did not know how many soldiers left the battlefield.