Lubynets announced who could be the next language ombudsman

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced that he had nominated Olena Ivanovska, a professor at Kyiv National University, for the position of language ombudsman. He emphasized during a press conference that the current language ombudsman, Taras Kremen, must leave in accordance with the legislation of our state, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

I nominated Olena Petrivna Ivanovska. She is a professor, doctor of sciences. She is a lecturer at Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University. In 2022, I signed a memorandum with this university, we held many joint events, I saw her at work. In my opinion, this is a person who has defended the Ukrainian language all her professional life - Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that he nominated Olena Ivanovska in accordance with his powers and all necessary criteria.

With all due respect to the current language ombudsman, within my powers, based on the criteria, I fulfilled the norms of Ukrainian legislation, and in the prescribed manner submitted the candidacy of Ms. Ivanovska - Lubinets emphasized.

According to Lubinets, some people's deputies asked him to nominate the current language ombudsman Taras Kremen, but he had already nominated Olena Ivanovska.

Some people's deputies launched an official appeal to me to nominate Mr. Taras. My answer is very simple: firstly, the term has expired, secondly, I have fulfilled the norms of the current legislation and have already submitted the candidacy within the prescribed period. - Lubinets emphasized.

Addition

Language ombudsman Taras Kremen reported a decrease in the share of people who consider Ukrainian their native language. Among students, the indicator decreased by 17%, parents - by 11%, teachers - by 8%.