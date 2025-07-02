Lubynets announced who could be the next language ombudsman

$41.820.04
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
01:11 PM • 18972 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 23774 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 31967 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 34169 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 45555 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 84202 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 40711 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46113 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 98832 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 14326 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 29674 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 98805 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 111130 views
Lubynets announced who could be the next language ombudsman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubynets nominated Professor Olena Ivanovska of Kyiv National University for the position of language ombudsman. He noted that the current ombudsman, Taras Kremin, must leave office in accordance with the law.

Lubynets announced who could be the next language ombudsman

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced that he had nominated Olena Ivanovska, a professor at Kyiv National University, for the position of language ombudsman. He emphasized during a press conference that the current language ombudsman, Taras Kremen, must leave in accordance with the legislation of our state, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

I nominated Olena Petrivna Ivanovska. She is a professor, doctor of sciences. She is a lecturer at Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University. In 2022, I signed a memorandum with this university, we held many joint events, I saw her at work. In my opinion, this is a person who has defended the Ukrainian language all her professional life

- Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that he nominated Olena Ivanovska in accordance with his powers and all necessary criteria.

With all due respect to the current language ombudsman, within my powers, based on the criteria, I fulfilled the norms of Ukrainian legislation, and in the prescribed manner submitted the candidacy of Ms. Ivanovska

- Lubinets emphasized.

According to Lubinets, some people's deputies asked him to nominate the current language ombudsman Taras Kremen, but he had already nominated Olena Ivanovska.

Some people's deputies launched an official appeal to me to nominate Mr. Taras. My answer is very simple: firstly, the term has expired, secondly, I have fulfilled the norms of the current legislation and have already submitted the candidacy within the prescribed period.

- Lubinets emphasized.

Addition

Language ombudsman Taras Kremen reported a decrease in the share of people who consider Ukrainian their native language. Among students, the indicator decreased by 17%, parents - by 11%, teachers - by 8%.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv
Ukraine
