A new language ombudsman has been appointed in Ukraine. Olena Ivanovska received the position

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Olena Ivanovska as the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, writes UNN.

Olena Petrivna Ivanovska has been appointed to the position of Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language. - Melnychuk reported.

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language is an official who protects the status of the Ukrainian language as the state language, as well as the right of citizens to use it in all spheres of public life and throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The position of Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language was created by the law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," which came into force on July 16, 2019.

Since July 8, Taras Kremin has held the position of language ombudsman.