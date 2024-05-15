Almost 700 people left in the city: Head of Donetsk RMA tells about the situation in Chasovyi Yar

There are 671 people in the community, mostly elderly people, who find it difficult to leave their homes. The evacuation is slow, and the delivery of humanitarian aid and medical care is hampered by shelling. This was stated by the Head of Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

According to Filashkin, Russians are using FPV drones to attack civilians riding bicycles on the streets, as well as vehicles transporting humanitarian aid, destroying everything in their path.

There are still 671 people in the community. The military administration and volunteers continue to evacuate people. Unfortunately, the pace of evacuation is not very fast, because most of the people here are elderly, and it is very difficult for them to leave their destroyed homes ," he says.

According to the RMA head, the delivery of humanitarian aid is difficult due to the constant danger, but the work continues because it is impossible to leave people without support. Citizens receive essential medicines, food, bread, hygiene kits and water.

At the same time, medical care is even more difficult due to frequent shelling, which means that medics and volunteers cannot always help the wounded in a timely manner, and not all of them can be saved.

Recall

