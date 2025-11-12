$42.010.06
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 7352 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 13691 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 14355 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 18867 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 36866 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 60772 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 80692 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124158 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 56214 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
48 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, enemy active in Lyman direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

Since the beginning of the day, 124 combat engagements have taken place at the front, with the enemy exerting the most pressure in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy was also more active in the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported as of 4:00 PM on November 12.

124 battles have taken place at the front since the beginning of the current day, the enemy is pressing with the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active today in the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on November 12, UNN writes.

Since the beginning of the day, 124 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and thwarting Russian plans.

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, areas of settlements, including Senkivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Kucherivka, Bila Bereza, Bobylivka, Huta-Studenetska in Sumy Oblast, suffered from Russian artillery shelling.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropped eight aerial bombs, and carried out 114 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems. Units of the Defense Forces are conducting search and strike operations in designated areas and are successful.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, eight combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk and towards Dvorichanske and Hryhorivka. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, three combat engagements are ongoing. In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to advance four times to the positions of our defenders in the direction of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, 21 combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka, and in the directions of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, Korovyn Yar, Lyman. Fourteen combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks today in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, and Vyyimka. One battle is still ongoing.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk direction at this time.

The Defense Forces stopped 13 enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, and in the directions of the settlements of Berestok and Sofiivka. Three more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 52 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 48 attacks, and battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Zlahoda. One more enemy attack is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, two combat engagements took place in the area of Zelenyi Hai. The enemy launched air strikes on Varvarivka and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks towards Prymorske and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out one unsuccessful offensive action in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, as noted, no significant changes in the situation have occurred.

General Staff confirms damage to Stavrolen plant and occupiers' ammunition depot

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Novohrodivka
Myrnohrad
Chernihiv Oblast
Kostiantynivka